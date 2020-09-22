5 Yesteryear WWE Superstars who look very different now 

It's hard to believe that the Attitude Era in WWE was now more than two decades ago. This means that many of the stars who played a prominent role in what is considered to be the most successful time in WWE have now changed significantly.

While there are a handful of stars, including Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, who have remained on WWE TV over the past few years and have aged in front of our eyes, there are others who have left the business completely.

These stars have failed to return to WWE since their exit and are now somewhat unrecognizable when compared to the star that they were.

#5. Former WWE Hardcore Champion Spike Dudley

Spike Dudley has definitely changed over the past few years

Spike Dudley was seen as the smallest and perhaps bravest member of The Dudley Boyz and would regularly take some of the biggest risks as part of their matches.

As a former eight-time Hardcore Champion, Dudley helped define the Championship in the early years of the title, and regularly thrived in TLC matches. He made his last appearance for WWE at ECW One Night Stand back in 2005 and after a few short stints in IMPACT Wrestling, Dudley seemingly left the wrestling business in 2015.

While D-Von and Bubba Ray returned without their brother back in 2016 in pursuit of the WWE Tag Team Championships, Spike has gone on to become a financial transition specialist with Merrill Edge. Dudley has settled down and now has a son and a daughter with his wife, Vikki.

After being away from WWE for more than a decade, it's not much of a surprise that Spike now looks a lot different than how he used to during his Dudley Boyz days.