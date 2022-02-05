5 young WWE Superstars who could be the next world champion

WWE has an impressive crop of young wrestlers on their roster. Most of these superstars ply their trade on NXT 2.0, but there is a fair share of talent for the future on the main roster as well. This is an exciting prospect for the company because it implies they have a strong core around which to build their future.

Some of the more youthful talent in the promotion have progressed so fast that they are already in the main event picture. These superstars are already subjects of fantasy booking, with fans worldwide salivating at the thought of them facing off with current top stars and legends alike.

A select few cream of this crop have undeniable charisma which makes their rise to the top almost inevitable. On top of their rigorously honed in-ring skills, these competitors possess that intangible "It factor" which draws fans to their work. They look certain to win world titles and main event the biggest shows of the year, sooner rather than later.

Here are five young superstars who could be the next WWE world champion:

#5. Bron Breakker is already leading a WWE brand less than two years into his career

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is technically already a world champion, holding the top title on the third brand. However, since the company tends only to recognize main roster world title reigns, he makes this list.

The second-generation superstar's body of in-ring and promo work is already as good as any on RAW and Smackdown. Thus, it is only a matter of time until he makes the jump to face the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in what would be dream matches.

For now, the 24-year old continues to be the face of NXT, facing off against all the best challengers the rainbow brand has to offer. With a feud against former world champion Dolph Ziggler being teased over the past few weeks, it is likely that Breakker will appear on the main roster sooner rather than later.

