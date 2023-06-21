5 Young WWE stars Seth Rollins can defend the World Heavyweight Championship against next

Seth Rollins has been an active champion since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Since the Premium Live Event, Rollins has made three defenses of his title, which have earned him a lot of appreciation from the WWE Universe.

His latest defense came against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush. Competing in the match injured due to an attack by Finn Balor on RAW, Rollins faced pain and adversity to get a well-deserved victory over the former NXT Champion.

However, Bron Breakker facing Rollins raises questions about the potential young stars the champ could defend his title against. Below, we look at five talented youngsters who could challenge The Visionary.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Tyler Bate

The potential of Tyler Bate was first realized by the WWE Universe when Bate, at the age of 19, won a tournament to be crowned the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion. Bate made sure to capitalize on this success and won more titles.

Still competing at NXT, Bate is eight years into his career with the WWE. Aged 25, it won't be a surprise to see the British national be called up to the main roster. And when that happens, considering his talent, it won't be a surprise to see Bate challenge for Rollins' title.

#4. Dominik Mysterio

Currently, one of the most dominant factions in the WWE, The Judgment Day, can further assert its dominance by winning more titles. Now, in the faction, only Rhea Ripley holds a championship.

This is why seeing someone like Dominik Mysterio compete against Seth Rollins won't be a surprise. After all, in recent times, Dominik has proved that he likes to instigate things without any reason. At least that's what he did against Cody Rhodes, which has now led to an open feud.

Similarly, it won't be surprising to see Dominik instigate a feud with Seth Rollins after his feud with Rhodes ends. If the latter is still a champion by then, a title defense will undoubtedly be on the cards.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is a name that is making a lot of buzz at NXT. Since his WWE debut till now, Dragunov has shown a lot of potential and won a title. This has also led to him receiving a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Approaching 30, Dragunov is now reportedly receiving a call-up to the main roster soon. Considering how Bron Breakker got an opportunity to challenge for Rollins' title, it won't be surprising to see Dragunov do the same.

#2. Carmelo Hayes

Since making his debut, Carmelo Hayes has established himself as a face in the WWE. After dethroning Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship, Hayes made it clear that he was the next big thing in the WWE.

As the only man in NXT history to hold the Cruiserweight, North American, and NXT Championship, seeing Hayes get a shot against Seth Rollins won't be a surprise. After all, at this point in his career, the NXT Champion is due for a call-up to the main roster.

Involving him in a match against Rollins at this point would call for an excellent introduction for the talented Carmelo Hayes. After all, considering his potential, the WWE would have massive plans for the superstar.

#1. Nathan Frazer

Among all the names mentioned above, watching Nathan Frazer compete against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship would make a lot of sense. After all, the duo shares some history.

Possessing a similar skill set to that of Rollins, Frazer sometime ago had sent a tweet where he referred to Rollins as his 'father.' Also, this week on NXT Gold Rush, Rollins acknowledged Frazer and told him that he was proud of the wrestler his protege had become.

WWE can now use this storyline and plan a potential betrayal that can lead to a title match for Nathan Frazer against Seth Rollins. Watching the two compete in the ring will generate much interest within the WWE Universe.

