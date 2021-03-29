5 youngest WWE Superstars to main event WrestleMania

The WWE WrestleMania main event is considered by many to be the pinnacle of a WWE Superstar's career. Most professional wrestlers enter the wrestling business with the end goal of not only being able to perform on the grandest stage of them all, but also headlining the show too.

Some of the biggest names in WWE history have performed in the main event of WrestleMania. This includes WWE Hall of Famers, legends, icons, celebrities and more. The WrestleMania main event spot is arguably the most coveted position on any professional wrestling card of the year.

For many professional wrestlers, getting to the main event of WrestleMania is the culmination of many years of scratching and clawing to get to the top of the industry. However, some WWE Superstars have been able to get to the WrestleMania main event far earlier in their careers than others..

Let's take a closer look at the five youngest WWE Superstars to main event WrestleMania.

#5 Seth Rollins - 28 years old (WWE WrestleMania 31 vs Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns)

Seth Rollins completed the "heist of the century" and captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31

WWE WrestleMania 31 saw history be made as Seth Rollins became the first WWE Superstar in history to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on the grandest stage of them all.

The scheduled main event of WrestleMania 31 saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar defend the title against 2015 Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns.

4 years ago today, @WWERollins SHOCKED the @WWEUniverse when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/TYmrYZnrKj — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2019

After a stiff and physical match between Lesnar and Reigns, both superstars were down in the ring. Shockingly, Seth Rollins' entrance music began to play, with the former Shield member sprinting to the ring. The WWE Universe thought they had seen the last of Rollins after his defeat to Randy Orton earlier on in the evening.

After officially cashing in the Money in the Bank contract, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match became a triple threat match, meaning Rollins was officially a participant in the WrestleMania main event.

The streets will never forget ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sNuKKBNurr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2020

Seth Rollins hit a curbstomp on Roman Reigns to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in a moment described by Michael Cole as the "heist of the century."

At the time of the event, Seth Rollins was only 28 years old, making him one of the youngest WWE Superstars in history to compete in a WrestleMania main event.

