5 Youngest Superstars on the WWE main roster in 2021

There is no doubt that the WWE main roster is currently suffering from an aging problem. There are few Superstars under 30 on the main roster, and NXT is no different. All the Champions on RAW and SmackDown are over 30, while some are even over 40, with the sole exception of Sasha Banks (29).

A recent report ensured that WWE officials are well aware of the problem. That led the company to issue a new doctrine setting an age limit for its new developmental signings at 30. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE will not break the rule unless it is for outstanding talent or those who have made a name elsewhere.

The WWE main roster has lost a few young talents in the past year. The Authors of Pain, Rezar (26) and Akam (27), were released during the Covid-19 lay-off. Sarah Logan (26) suffered the same fate as well.

The "10 youngest WWE Superstars on the main roster" list that we published in late 2019 has changed dramatically over the past few months.

Here is an updated list of the five youngest Superstars on the main roster today.

#5. WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (27 years old)

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville joined WWE in 2015 following her participation in the WWE's reality show Tough Enough. Although she did not win, Sonya signed a developmental contract with WWE.

The mixed martial artist made her televised NXT debut in August 2016. Nearly a year later, Deville (24 at the time) joined up with Mandy Rose and Paige to make her main roster debut on RAW as part of Absolution.

Advertisement

Following Paige's injury and her appointment as SmackDown General Manager, The Anti-Diva disbanded the faction Absolution, but Sonya and Mandy formed Fire & Desire instead. The two best friends got into a feud last year as part of the Mandy-Otis love story angle. It climaxed last SummerSlam when The Golden Goddess defeated her friend in a Loser Leaves WWE match.

Sonya returned to WWE last January as an assistant to WWE official Adam Pearce on SmackDown.

After nearly four years since her debut on the main roster, Sonya is yet to win any gold.

1 / 5 NEXT