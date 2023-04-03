50-year-old legend returns, Jey Uso rebels - 5 directions for Roman Reigns after his big win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania Sunday ended with Roman Reigns picking up a huge win over Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare pushed the champion to his limits, but timely interference from The Bloodline members allowed Reigns to seal his victory.

At 945 days, The Tribal Chief is chasing a 1000-day reign, and his latest victory helped keep those hopes safe. The WWE Universe is now curious to see what's next for Reigns after his latest championship defense at WrestleMania 39.

Here, we look at five directions for Roman Reigns in WWE after he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 The Rock confronts Roman Reigns

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People’s Champ Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania https://t.co/J88VExgwy7

The Rock recently took to social media to post a video where he hinted at his return and meeting with Roman Reigns 'down the line.' Fans have wanted to see The Great one confront The Tribal Chief ever since the latter started referring to himself as The Head of the Table. Now, there are multiple exciting possibilities for the creative team to explore.

It should be noted that Reigns will cross the 1000-day mark as the champion on the same day as the King and Oween of the Tournament event in Saudi Arabia. WWE could have The Rock return and challenge Reigns for the title to set up a massive match between the two megastars.

#4 Extended title feud with Cody Rhodes

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WrestleMania Triple H gives his explanation for Cody Rhodes not finishing the story Triple H gives his explanation for Cody Rhodes not finishing the story#WrestleMania https://t.co/Ifu3AqXU3G

During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H reminded everyone that Cody Rhodes claimed to "finish his story" at WrestleMania. However, The Game insisted that the stories don't end in WWE, and The American Nightmare will start the next chapter on RAW this week.

No previous challenger has looked as strong as Cody Rhodes while standing across the ring from Roman Reigns. WWE won't push their biggest babyface out of the world championship picture just yet. Instead, we could see The Tribal Chief involved in an extended championship feud with Cody Rhodes to set up their title rematch.

#3 Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline against top babyfaces

Sami Zayn's epic reunion with Kevin Owens and their recent title win at WrestleMania proved that no one could take on The Bloodline alone. However, even the strongest heel stable in WWE can fall victim to two heroes united in their goal. Cody Rhodes played an instrumental role in sorting out the differences between Zayn and Kevin Owens on the Road to WrestleMania.

The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions returned the favor by attacking The Usos when the latter interfered in Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns. If The American Nightmare joins forces with KO and Zayn in their war against The Bloodline, we will see Reigns lead his group against the top babyfaces. It could also set up a six-man tag team match between The Usos & Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

#2 The Tribal Chief punishes The Usos

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Incredible from start to finish 🩸



#WrestleMania The Usos' historic title reign as Tag Team Champions ends at 620 days...Incredible from start to finish 🩸 The Usos' historic title reign as Tag Team Champions ends at 620 days...Incredible from start to finish 🩸#WrestleMania https://t.co/cF7UMPC9yw

One of the biggest challenges for Reigns in recent times has seen him struggle to keep The Bloodline united. There is a lot of tension between The Tribal Chief and his Right Hand Man, Jey Uso. Although the latter has played a massive role in establishing Reigns' dominance, he was the one who lost The Bloodline's first piece of gold.

The Tribal Chief Jey Uso maintained his distance from the group when they attacked Sami Zayn but ultimately chose his family. Given how Sami Zayn pinned Jey to dethrone The Usos, Roman Reigns could look to make a point by punishing Jey and Jimmy for losing the championships.

#1 Roman Reigns betrayed by Jey Uso

‏كليلية @reignssupremacy Jey Uso beating Roman Reigns is gonna be such a satisfying ending to a beautiful story

Jey Uso beating Roman Reigns is gonna be such a satisfying ending to a beautiful story https://t.co/STGy5pQQbv

Roman Reigns might hold Jey Uso accountable, but humiliating the former champion would be a mistake. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could pick their brother over Roman Reigns if Jey Uso snaps and attacks Reigns after showing signs of betrayal on the Road to WrestleMania.

Reigns only succeeded in making Jey Uso "fall in line" by attacking his brother, Jimmy Uso. He also returned only when the Bloodline leader threatened to hold Jimmy accountable for Jey's actions. Desperate to maintain control, The Head of the Table could accidentally push his Right Hand Man over the edge.

Many in the WWE Universe believe that Jey Uso should be the one to put an end to The Tribal Chef's dominance, considering he was one of his first victims. Jey could land a devastating blow by costing Reigns his title in the coming months to set up a brutally personal feud.

