52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer to wrestle his 2nd-ever WrestleMania match in Philadelphia? Exploring the chances

WWE WrestleMania stands as the grandest stage in the history of sports entertainment. Celebrated as a festival for fans worldwide, WrestleMania is famous for creating astonishing and unforgettable moments each year. The upcoming edition of this iconic event is scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Amid this, recent developments suggest that Snoop Dogg might be gearing up for his second-ever Mania match next year in Philadelphia. This speculation arises from a recent video clip shared by WWE on its official X account.

The video features Snoop Dogg delivering a digital message to the Philadelphia Eagles, stating that he is entrusting his title belt to the team. The caption of the video mentions that the hip-hop legend has given his unique golden WWE Championship belt to the Eagles and questions whether the team can hold this title until WrestleMania next year.

Additionally, in the video, members of the Philadelphia Eagles hint at the possibility of the Hall of Famer's arrival next year, with Haason Reddick expressing excitement to see Snoop on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For those unaware, the American rapper wrestled his first WrestleMania match at this year's edition, jumping into a bout against The Miz at the last second and emerging victorious. Given the potential hints of his appearance at the Philadelphia show, a match on the card seems to be a possibility.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold when WWE hosts The Show of Shows in Philadelphia next year. Fans can anticipate another memorable WrestleMania moment with the potential involvement of Snoop Dogg.

What else is likely to happen at WrestleMania 40

In addition to the possibility of an appearance from Snoop Dogg, fans can anticipate a high-stakes match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The likelihood of this match has been growing ever since the arrival of The Second City Saint in WWE, prompting frustrated reactions from The Visionary.

During a confrontation between the two on RAW, CM Punk explicitly stated his intention to win the Royal Rumble match and subsequently challenge Seth Rollins at Mania.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns is expected to once again face Cody Rhodes at the show, providing The American Nightmare with another opportunity to conclude his storyline in grand fashion.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how these storylines unfold and what matches will be featured at WWE's biggest show.

