57-year-old to return after 707 days to cost Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble? Exploring potential scenario

A former WWE Superstar could return to the company at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 to exact revenge on Roman Reigns. The possible returning star discussed is of course Goldberg.

The Tribal Chief had attempted to weasel his way out of defending the title at Royal Rumble 2024 but it backfired spectacularly. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles competed in a triple threat match during the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown to decide on his opponent for the PLE, but The Bloodline interfered. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis then announced that instead of facing one superstar at the premium live event, The Head of the Table will now be defending the title against all three stars in a Fatal Four-Way Match on January 27.

Reigns has relied on his stablemates to maintain his historic title reign but could be caught off guard by a returning superstar at the rumble. Goldberg has not competed in a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. He was apparently promised a retirement match by Vince McMahon but those plans never came to fruition. The 57-year-old let his true feelings be known about McMahon and criticized him for not holding up his end of the bargain.

The Hall of Famer could be getting set to make a stunning return during the Fatal Four-Way Match next Saturday. Goldberg could get involved in the match to prevent The Bloodline from interfering. His return would also set up a rematch between the two stars, two years after their last encounter, at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia.

Former WWE manager comments on Roman Reigns possibly breaking Hulk Hogan's record

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes WWE could be planning on Roman Reigns breaking Hulk Hogan's record as champion.

The SmackDown star won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and has now been Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1,200 days. Speaking on last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell suggested that the promotion could have Roman Reigns break Hulk Hogan's record as 1474 days as WWE Champion.

"Okay, I think Roman, what are they shooting for day-wise? Are they shooting for Hulk's record? I looked it up today, 1400-something days," Mantell said. [From 17:30 onward]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns certainly looks like he has the odds stacked against him at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Only time will tell if the 38-year-old will be able to retain his championship in the Fatal Four-Way Match on January 27.

Would you like to see Goldberg have a retirement match this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

