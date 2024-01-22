57-year-old WWE legend to finally dethrone Gunther? Exploring massive return

A WWE legend could well dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Title by defeating Ricochet in June 2022. He has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history and there seemingly is no end to his title reign in sight.

The Imperium leader returned to RAW last week after a brief hiatus to compliment Ludwig Kaiser for his brutal attack on New Day's Kofi Kingston. As of now, The Ring General is not scheduled to defend the title at the premium live event on January 27.

Goldberg has not been in action since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The 57-year-old recently shared that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match for putting The Tribal Chief over at Elimination Chamber 2022, but the promise was not fulfilled.

The Hall of Famer could return to WWE for one final run and challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It would be another huge victory for the Intercontinental Champion if he were to win the match and would give Goldberg a proper sendoff that he deserves for his legendary career.

Gunther comments on a potential match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther has shared that he would like the opportunity to face Roman Reigns down the line.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled for a massive title defense next Saturday night at Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns will be putting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the premium live event this weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the RAW star noted that Reigns is doing his own thing on SmackDown at the moment. However, he added that it would be a great opportunity to battle The Head of the Table sometime in the future.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther. [1:36 - 1:54]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared why he would book Gunther to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the Intercontinental Champion.

