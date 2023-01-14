58-year-old should dethrone Roman Reigns and relinquish both titles, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on what should happen if Roman Reigns faces Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on April 1-2, with Cody Rhodes and The Rock touted as possible opponents. However, Russo believes a match between Austin and The Tribal Chief would be more appealing.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion explained how Austin could help Sami Zayn leave The Bloodline. The Texas Rattlesnake could then go on to defeat Reigns before giving up both titles:

"Can you imagine if you used Zayn and, because of the turn [Zayn betraying Reigns], Austin goes over, wins the title," Russo said. "But hold on for a second, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone]. Then Austin cuts the promo, 'Listen, man, after being in the ring with the best, I realized…' he can't go on anymore (…) He relinquishes that belt and then it's between Reigns and Zayn." [6:37 – 7:15]

In the video above, former WWE Superstar EC3 reacted to Russo's booking idea and gave his own opinion on how Austin should return.

Is Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin a realistic option for WrestleMania 39?

Before this year's Show of Shows, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Elimination Chamber is also scheduled to take place before WrestleMania 39. The Premium Live Event will be held in Owens and Zayn's home country of Canada on February 18.

While Roman Reigns is being advertised for WrestleMania 39, Steve Austin's status remains uncertain.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Owens in an impromptu match. This year, speculation surrounding his possible in-ring return began after he posted a series of workout videos on social media.

