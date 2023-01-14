Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Stone Cold Steve Austin should play a part in Sami Zayn leaving The Bloodline.

It has been widely speculated that Roman Reigns could kick Zayn out of the faction in the near future. Rumors are also rife that Austin might return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that WWE's decision-makers should book Austin vs. Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. He also explained how The Texas Rattlesnake's return could lead to Zayn betraying Reigns' group:

"Think about it's Austin-Reigns and The Bloodline is out there and it's just Austin," Russo said. "Austin never had any back up, this and that. You turn Sami Zayn then to help Austin. You've made a megastar. That's how you do it, bro (…) That is the rub. That would be worth it, bro." [4:53 – 5:29]

Why the WWE Universe is talking about Sami Zayn and Steve Austin

In September 2022, Roman Reigns officially welcomed Sami Zayn into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the popular stable.

The group appeared to be on the same page recently after months of animosity between Jey Uso and Zayn. However, the latter's reliability is under scrutiny after he suffered a pinfall loss in a tag match alongside Reigns against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

Steve Austin, meanwhile, returned to the ring after 19 years to defeat Owens at WrestleMania 38 last April. The WWE icon has posted several workout videos on social media in recent weeks, leading to rumors that he could wrestle again soon.

