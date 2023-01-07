"Just making the eventual turn even more heartbreaking" - Twitter erupts after Roman Reigns apologizes to Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world on Twitter went insane over Roman Reigns apologizing to Sami Zayn on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the opening segment of the show, The Tribal Chief went off on The Honorary Uce after the two men suffered a loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens on last week's episode of SmackDown.

In a backstage conversation between the two men, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion decided to apologize to his stablemate. He further booked Sami Zayn in a singles match against Kevin Owens for next week's Friday Night Show.

Taking to Twitter, fans seemed convinced that Reigns' apology and antics were simply leading to him betraying The Honorary Uce.

The KingsMan @StarkIndustry06 @WrestleOps That manipulation is on the levels of Roman Reigns to Jey Uso Thunderdome era @WrestleOps That manipulation is on the levels of Roman Reigns to Jey Uso Thunderdome era

K @KThomasI13 @WrestleOps Na man, each week this keeps going on is just making the eventual turn even more heartbreaking @WrestleOps Na man, each week this keeps going on is just making the eventual turn even more heartbreaking 💔

rhiannon @reignsandmox @WWEonFOX Oh God Roman just get rid of him @WWEonFOX Oh God Roman just get rid of him

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @ibeastIess They are definitely lying to Sami. Dude gonna get a beatdown courtesy of the bloodline. @ibeastIess They are definitely lying to Sami. Dude gonna get a beatdown courtesy of the bloodline.

Roman Reigns is set to face Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time in 2023.

The Tribal Chief is on the back of a highly successful 2022, having beaten legends like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. He also successfully defended the titles against Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul, whom he beat in an incredible outing in Saudi Arabia.

