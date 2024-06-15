58-year-old legend to return and replace Paul Heyman as The Wiseman? - 3 replacements for Paul Heyman in the Bloodline

Paul Heyman's role as The Wiseman in The Bloodline might be at risk now that Solo Sikoa has taken over the faction. Heyman hasn't talked to his Tribal Chief since the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

With Roman Reigns' absence, The Enforcer has taken over The Bloodline, and surprisingly, he's been operating as The Head of the Table until Reigns comes back. He has also anointed Tama Tonga as his Right-Hand Man.

Heyman is probably not too happy with the situation and doesn't see eye to eye with Solo Sikoa, which could lead to some conflicts. However, what if the new Tribal Chief decides to kick the Hall of Famer out of the group and recruit a new Wiseman?

Here are three possible candidates that Solo Sikoa could consider as Paul Heyman's replacement.

#3. Rikishi could be the new Wiseman of The Bloodline

Following the rift within the faction, speculations regarding Rikishi's comeback to WWE and his probable participation in The Bloodline narrative have been spreading across various social media platforms.

This time, it might actually happen, as the 58-year-old could make a comeback to assume a crucial position in the faction's trajectory, infusing new vitality into the storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer could turn heel to side with his son Solo Sikoa, whereas Heyman may seek out alternative contenders to depend on.

#2. Haku

The addition of Haku's sons, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, to The Bloodline has sparked speculation about the possibility of the legend himself reuniting with his family.

Despite his age, Haku remains one of the most formidable figures in the wrestling world, with a reputation that intimidates all challengers. The renowned wrestler made an appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony for Paul Heyman.

The Stamford-based promotion may find a place for him in this ongoing narrative due to his Samoan background and longstanding history with the company. Introducing him as the new Wiseman of The Bloodline could make a big impact, especially in a storyline against Roman Reigns. His presence could offer support to his offspring while also injecting a fresh element into The Bloodline Saga.

#1. Samu

Samu is a prominent member of the Anoaʻi family, being both the cousin of Rikishi and the uncle of Solo Sikoa. During the early 1990s, Samu and Rikishi joined forces as The Headshrinkers, portraying a villainous persona throughout a significant portion of their run.

Rikishi and Samu were once members of the respected Samoan Swat Team in Jim Crockett Promotions, with their manager being none other than Paul Heyman. In 2022, it was revealed that Samu had signed a "nostalgia contract" with the Stamford-based promotion.

If this legendary figure continues to have ties with WWE, it might open up the possibility for the Samoan wrestler to take on the position of Bloodline's new Wiseman.