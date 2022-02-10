Rock's cousin Samu pens "nostalgic contract" with the WWE

Former WWF Superstar Samu Anoa'i has penned a "nostalgic contract" with Vince McMahon's promotion, WWE.

Samu, who is a cousin to iconic WWE faces like Rikishi, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Umaga, now runs the WXW C4 promotion which is based in Pennsylvania. The former WWF Tag Champion was on stage four of liver cancer in 2019 and a specific show was organized to gather funds for the athlete's liver transplant. Samoa Joe, Chris Hero, Michael Hayes and Billy Kidman were made to appear on the show by the WWE.

The Headshrinkers member shared a picture of himself on Facebook with the WWE logo clearly visible on his computer. He coupled the image, posted on 8th February, with the caption “Thank you, Vince McMahon and WWE.”

In an interview with The Daily Item, Samu stated that he is honored to be back in the company.

"I am truly honored to return to the company in which has been my family since I was born. I am also happy for the wrestling fans of Sunbury and surrounding areas who have always welcomed me, my family, my brother Afa and son Lance with open arms. I have made several friends who are now family to me and that is priceless." - said Samu.

Samu Anoa'i comments on seeing his son on RAW

The former Headshrinkers member stated in an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he was very proud to see his son perform on WWE RAW.

The Super star Tiger's son Lance Anoa'i has made a few appearances in the WWE on both SmackDown and Raw. his most notable fight was in 2019 against Shane McMahon, representing the Anoa'i family.

The Samoan athlete told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he was very proud to see his son wrestle on the red brand.

"I was very, very proud. First, because he wanted to be like me, be like his father. Go out there with his style, his flavor, and still doing the same thing representing the family and where we come from. There's no prouder moment than I got to tag with him on numerous occasions. I feel complete. I feel I went full circle in this business." - said Samu.

The former Tag Team Champion also said that he would love to see Lance fulfilling his dreams.

"I'm really proud of him and his accomplishments. I look forward to him fulfilling his dreams if he still wants to do that." - continued Samu.

