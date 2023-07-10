58-year-old WWE legend to step out of retirement against Bray Wyatt? WrestleMania could truly get "XL"

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since late February 2023. The Eater of Worlds missed out on WrestleMania 39, where he was presumably supposed to battle Bobby Lashley. But when the Show of Shows comes to Philadelphia in 2024, Wyatt could possibly be facing a legend of the Attitude Era.

Wyatt portrays a dark and sinister character akin to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Bray faced off against The Deadman at WrestleMania 31 and fell to The Demon of Death Valley. The Phenom retired in 2020 after over 30 years in the wrestling business. However, there's another retired wrestler from the Attitude Era - one who said he'd be open to wrestling a cinematic match if he were to return to the ring.

Much like Wyatt, this wrestler portrayed a twisted soul in the wrestling ring. And while Bray has wrestled inside Hell in a Cell, this man has made that match famous. That man is Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy, the one and only, Mick Foley. And if The Hardcore Legend does step out of retirement to battle Bray Wyatt next year in Philly, WWE WrestleMania could truly get "XL," and here's why.

Could Bray Wyatt be the perfect opponent for WWE Attitude Era legend?

During a comedy show back in 2021, Mick Foley apparently stated that he'd be open for one more bout on the condition that it's a cinematic match.

Bray Wyatt has already competed in a cinematic match at WrestleMania 36, defeating John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. If Foley decides to make a one-off return as a wrestler, Wyatt could be the perfect opponent for the veteran.

Foley and Wyatt certainly have a history together. On the WWE RAW Reunion episode in July 2019, The Fiend ambushed Mick and took him out with the Mandible Claw, a finishing move Mankind made famous. Since then, Wyatt adopted that move, making it a part of his repertoire.

But this wasn't the only part of Foley's character that Wyatt adopted. The Eater of Worlds' use of a rocking chair is directly inspired by a promo from the Hall of Famer during his 2004 feud with Randy Orton, which the veteran revealed on his podcast, Foley Is Pod.

Mick also revealed on his podcast that if he were in his prime and wrestled Bray Wyatt, Foley would have to wrestle as Mankind. The Hardcore Legend said a match between Wyatt and Mankind "would have that feeling of a monster movie."

Wyatt and Foley are three-time World Champions in WWE, and they might create magic if they collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Out of all the characters currently contracted to WWE, Bray is the most akin to Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy. Wyatt might just be the perfect opponent for Foley's last outing as a professional wrestler.

Mick Foley vs. Bray Wyatt would be a dream match come true at WrestleMania 40

Many wrestling fans have long dreamed of what might happen if Bray Wyatt were to have a one-on-one bout with The Hardcore Legend. It's a bout that can still happen, considering Foley's public statement regarding one more match.

The match would have to be a cinematic match, per an explicit condition laid out by Foley himself. Perhaps fans of the vetaran will find him in a Firefly Fun House match. Or what if there's a cinematic match centered around Foley's split personalities? It'd be called the Three Faces of Foley match.

Wyatt would have to wrestle all three of Mick's signature wrestling gimmicks, meaning that Bray would have to battle Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack all in one match. There would also likely be settings appropriate for each of Foley's gimmicks, including a boiler room for the Mankind fight and a 1970s tye-dye hippy room for the Dude Love battle.

The last time Foley wrestled with all three of his personalities in one match was the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble when he entered the bout on three separate occasions.

There's also Foley's choice of going with the Mankind character if he were to wrestle Bray Wyatt. The promos leading up to that collision have the potential to be legendary.

What type of bout would you like to see for Mick Foley's last match? Is Bray Wyatt the right opponent? Let us know in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes