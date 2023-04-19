WWE officials are aware that a 3-time World Champion could go to AEW - Reports

AEW has signed various talents who were higher up the WWE card, and Goldberg could potentially be the latest name to make the massive move.

Bill Goldberg has been in the news lately following his revelation about not getting a promised retirement match in WWE. The 56-year-old has been vocal about his unhappiness and clarified that he has no plans to end his in-ring career any time soon.

The former Universal Champion is a free agent, and speculation about an AEW signing has been rampant online for several weeks. RingSide News now reports that WWE is also aware of the possibility of Goldberg inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

As noted, Triple H's creative team has not spoken about any plans regarding Goldberg's return for another match, which is the least of their concerns at the moment. Additionally, World Wrestling Entertainment knows that Goldberg could also promote his own retirement tour, as stated below on the RSN report:

"We were also told that word is going around WWE that Goldberg might be going to AEW, and the story is also known that he might do his own self-promoted retirement tour."

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



Imagine the GOLDBERG chants in Wembley Stadium!!!



GIVE US WHAT WE WANT TONY CON!!



#AEWDynamite I cant be the only AEW diehard that thinks AEW should sign GoldbergImagine the GOLDBERG chants in Wembley Stadium!!!GIVE US WHAT WE WANT TONY CON!! I cant be the only AEW diehard that thinks AEW should sign GoldbergImagine the GOLDBERG chants in Wembley Stadium!!!GIVE US WHAT WE WANT TONY CON!!#AEWDynamite

Goldberg is open to "anything and everything" following the end of his WWE run

While the Hall of Famer has no intentions of hanging up his wrestling boots, he wishes to have a send-off fitting for his character. During his most recent interview, Goldberg opened up about 'what's next' for him and kept the doors open for different possibilities.

The former World Heavyweight Champion alluded to the rumors of his links to AEW and explained that he could put together a four-city tour that leads to his final match.

In case you missed it, here's what the veteran superstar had to say about his immediate future:

"And, now, until that happens, man, I don't believe I'm hanging them up, you know. So, anything and everything is an option. And, like I say, I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that," he said.

Would you like to see Goldberg in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

