59-time champion to return on Roman Reigns' order and turn heel after 12 years to cost Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series? Exploring the potential 

The men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023 will see Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. However, Team Rhodes may face a heartbreaking defeat due to a 59-time champion interference.

The superstar in question is none other than R-Truth. While the 54-time 24/7 champion has been on a hiatus due to an injury, it was reported earlier that he was medically cleared and may return anytime soon. He hasn't appeared on TV yet, but things may change at Survivor Series 2023.

For those unaware, the 51-year-old star is a real-life best friend of Roman Reigns. Given that, The Tribal Chief may order him to return on Saturday to cost Team Cody Rhodes a win.

While Truth has been a face since 2011, he may finally embrace the dark side after 12 years following his potential comeback at Survivor Series 2023. The Head of the Table could ruin Cody Rhodes' plan of prevailing over The Judgment Day by having the 59-time champion interfere in the match.

Truth could lay waste to the babyfaces, helping The Judgment Day pick up a major win over their rivals. However, it should be noted that these are mere speculations, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Nonetheless, one can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Cody Rhodes on how he felt after his loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

As you may know, Cody Rhodes failed to prevail over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Given he was the favorite to win the clash, the former AEW star's loss shocked many fans worldwide.

In an interview with Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, The American Nightmare revealed how he truly felt following his heartbreaking loss against The Tribal Chief.

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees, and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff. The only thing I learned was, well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back, and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win."

While Rhodes may have lost at WrestleMania 39, some believe he may finally defeat Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows next year.

Who should dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.