59-year-old WWE legend to return after 4 years and replace Paul Heyman? 3 successors for The Wiseman if he leaves with CM Punk

A fascinating twist happened on the latest Monday Night RAW involving Paul Heyman. His client Roman Reigns made his comeback after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and took down both Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

The Original Tribal Chief came back to settle the score with The Visionary after getting ambushed in last month's Men's Royal Rumble. After handling his long-time rival, he spotted his Wiseman looking after Punk. Reigns quickly jumped back into the ring and took down The Straight Edge Superstar with a massive Spear.

This angle could hint that we might see a triple-threat match featuring Punk, Roman, and Seth at WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman might have a big impact on how the match turns out and could turn on his Tribal Chief to side with The Best In the World.

Here are three replacements for the Wiseman if he leaves with CM Punk:

#3. Rikishi could replace Paul Heyman as The Wiseman

Paul Heyman might be on his way out as Roman Reigns' advisor, leaving room for a major shift in the storyline. This could create the perfect opportunity for a familiar face to step in and guide Reigns through the chaos. WWE legend Rikishi could step back into the mix after four years and shake things up in a big way. The last time we saw him was at The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony in 2020.

The 59-year-old could step in as the new Wiseman for Roman Reigns, bringing a new twist to the family dynamic. With a trusted ally by his side, The OTC could become even more formidable, elevating his reign of supremacy to unprecedented heights.

Rikishi’s return could also bring fans of all ages together and make the story even bigger. While nothing's set in stone yet, just imagining the Hall of Famer back in the ring is thrilling for longtime WWE supporters.

#2. Armando Estrada has experience with Samoans

One alternative to consider instead of Paul Heyman could be Armando Estrada. The experienced manager got into a deal with the Stamford-based promotion last year, which could set him up nicely to get involved in the storyline.

His past with the late Umaga could add a layer of credibility to this partnership, as his expertise in mentoring a Samoan powerhouse could greatly assist the Original Tribal Chief in navigating his future endeavors.

Estrada's return as a manager could open the door for more young Samoan wrestlers to step into WWE and serve as Reigns' enforcers. One potential candidate could be Umaga’s son, Zilla Fatu, who’s eager to keep the family legacy alive.

#1. WWE legend Haku could create a new storyline

Another standout candidate to take over Paul Heyman's role could be WWE legend Haku. Having the 65-year-old team up with Roman could stir up some drama in the new Bloodline.

The Hall of Famer becoming an advisor to Reigns could create tension with the New Bloodline. For those unaware, Haku is the father of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, who had a heated rivalry with the OTC last year.

The Tongans could take offence if Roman brings in their father. A feud with the Bloodline could be revisited once the former Undisputed WWE champion is done with Seth and Punk after the Show of Shows this year. It's still unclear if Heyman will be replaced, but recent events suggest it could happen. Let's just wait and watch.

