Roman Reigns sends a two-word message to Paul Heyman after his interaction with CM Punk on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns was left shocked on WWE RAW as Paul Heyman was seen helping CM Punk back to his feet after the latter's Steel Cage match against Seth Rollins. The OTC has now sent a two-word message while posting a picture with The Wiseman.

Reigns was last seen in action at Royal Rumble where he competed in the 30-man battle royal. The Head of the Table was eliminated from the match by CM Punk who also took out Seth Rollins at the same time. The trio then had an interaction at ringside which ended with The Visionary taking out his former faction member with a Stomp. Following this, Roman was on the sidelines for a couple of months.

However, the former Undisputed Universal Champion returned for vengeance on RAW last night. Reigns dragged Rollins out of the Steel Cage and inflicted a beating upon him. However, he also took out Punk after he saw the Best in the World talk with Paul Heyman in the ring.

While many expected the tension between Roman Reigns and The Wiseman to escalate following his interaction with CM Punk, the OTC posted a picture with the veteran to clear the air. He also sent a short two-word message.

"Made men," Reigns wrote.

Roman Reigns seems to be heading towards a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has not made many appearances on WWE programming since the start of the year, leaving many wondering what's in store for him at WrestleMania 41. However, after attacking Seth Rollins and CM Punk on RAW, the trio could compete in a Triple Threat match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The OTC has wrestled in just one singles match since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. His appearances on TV have also been very limited. However, he is expected to be more prominent on TV programming moving forward.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins, meanwhile, would be eager to get revenge on Roman Reigns. All three men are scheduled to be present on SmackDown during the company's upcoming tour of Europe.

