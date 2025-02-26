59-year-old veteran to turn heel and align with Cody Rhodes after he joins The Rock? Potential alliance explored

Cody Rhodes is in a dilemma after The Rock showed up on last week’s SmackDown and demanded his soul. If The American Nightmare sells himself to The Final Boss, Paul Heyman could turn heel and join Rhodes as his manager.

Ad

The Wiseman of Roman Reigns has shown a profound understanding of the pro wrestling scene for quite some time. He has managed to build nearly everyone he’s teamed up with. The WWE Universe was stunned when the 59-year veteran switched sides from Brock Lesnar to team up with The OTC. If he were to turn on his Tribal Chief and side with Rhodes, it would be another jaw-dropping twist.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With The Brahma Bull running the show, it’s tough to see someone as ambitious as Heyman sticking with Reigns for too long. He might be on the hunt for a new client soon. So, who will he go for? All signs could point to Cody Rhodes. The 39-year-old is one of the most beloved wrestlers out there. It would be a shocker if he decided to turn heel and become a corporate champion for The Rock.

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

In the Star Wars universe, Darth Sidious played a huge role in Anakin Skywalker's transformation into Darth Vader. Anakin started as a hero, but Sidious manipulated him into becoming one of the most iconic villains ever. On an episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE icon Bully Ray compared Cody to Anakin, suggesting that Cody is a heel at his core. He pointed out:

I saw Cody come out in all black last night I was like, ‘Oh my God it’s Anakin.’ There is so much suppressed animosity, hatred, torment that lies in Cody … I’m not a hundred percent positive Cody could get it out himself. That would take an absolute Sith to get it out of him. And there’s only one there, Paul Heyman. Heyman could help Cody find himself. Heyman could get that heel out of Cody. [H/T 411Mania]

Ad

Cody Rhodes might be loved in the wrestling scene, but that admiration could take a backseat if he decided to channel his inner Darth Vader with a little help from Paul Heyman. The latter has played a huge role in many significant moments in the history of the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. If he decides to ditch his current gig for Rhodes, it might just be a smart move to ensure he stays relevant in the business.

Ad

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on possibly becoming a Paul Heyman Guy

Considering Cody Rhodes is a popular babyface, it seems unlikely that he would team up with Heyman. Still, the new dynamic with The People’s Champion is just too interesting to ignore.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During an interview on the SI Media Podcast, the Undisputed WWE Champion shared his wish to be Heyman's guy in a different life. Rhodes also mentioned that he would have been the perfect Paul Heyman Guy:

In another lifetime, I probably would have made the best Paul Heyman Guy...," said Rhodes. (H/T: Yahoo)

Cody Rhodes might not have had the chance to team up with the 59-year-old, but WWE could still think about a possible collaboration if he decides to accept The Final Boss' offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback