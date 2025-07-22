  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • 6'1 WWE Superstar to accept the 'Roman Reigns offer' made by Paul Heyman? Potential explored

6'1 WWE Superstar to accept the 'Roman Reigns offer' made by Paul Heyman? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:41 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Paul Heyman entrance during SmackDown - Source: Getty

Paul Heyman is currently on a mission to find a suitable leader for his group in the absence of Seth Rollins, who is out with a knee injury. The latest episode of RAW saw a major confrontation between Roman Reigns and the heel faction in the closing moment of the show.

Ad

It was during this segment that the Oracle offered Reigns to join forces with them and become the leader of his group. While the OTC showed no interest in reuniting with the former Wiseman, LA Knight might accept the offer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Knight has been feuding with Rollins' faction in WWE for a while. The 6'1 superstar squared off against The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and came out victorious after the latter sustained a knee injury while trying to deliver a Moonsault. That said, the feud between the veteran and the heels seems to be burning strong even after Seth has been sidelined.

However, in a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2025, Knight might decide to bury the hatchet and join Paul Heyman's group as their leader. The 42-year-old is an established star and has remained one of the fans' favorites. The Oracle could have the former United States Champion in his group as a suitable replacement for Rollins since Roman Reigns rejected the offer.

Ad

While the above might sound convincing, it is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait to see the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025.

Seth Rollins to kick Paul Heyman out of his faction upon his return?

Seth Rollins might feel betrayed by Paul Heyman after the latter suggested a reunion with his rival, Roman Reigns, with the intention of making the OTC the leader of the heel faction. Sadly, the Oracle failed to complete the task as Reigns rejected the offer and launched an attack.

Despite failing to get Reigns into the heel faction, Paul Heyman's action might turn against him once The Visionary returns to the promotion, and he could get kicked out by The Visionary. While this could be a hint, it is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprise Triple H and his creative team have for the WWE Universe.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications