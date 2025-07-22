6'1 WWE Superstar to accept the 'Roman Reigns offer' made by Paul Heyman? Potential explored

Paul Heyman is currently on a mission to find a suitable leader for his group in the absence of Seth Rollins, who is out with a knee injury. The latest episode of RAW saw a major confrontation between Roman Reigns and the heel faction in the closing moment of the show. It was during this segment that the Oracle offered Reigns to join forces with them and become the leader of his group. While the OTC showed no interest in reuniting with the former Wiseman, LA Knight might accept the offer.Knight has been feuding with Rollins' faction in WWE for a while. The 6'1 superstar squared off against The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and came out victorious after the latter sustained a knee injury while trying to deliver a Moonsault. That said, the feud between the veteran and the heels seems to be burning strong even after Seth has been sidelined.However, in a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2025, Knight might decide to bury the hatchet and join Paul Heyman's group as their leader. The 42-year-old is an established star and has remained one of the fans' favorites. The Oracle could have the former United States Champion in his group as a suitable replacement for Rollins since Roman Reigns rejected the offer.While the above might sound convincing, it is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait to see the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025.Seth Rollins to kick Paul Heyman out of his faction upon his return?Seth Rollins might feel betrayed by Paul Heyman after the latter suggested a reunion with his rival, Roman Reigns, with the intention of making the OTC the leader of the heel faction. Sadly, the Oracle failed to complete the task as Reigns rejected the offer and launched an attack.Despite failing to get Reigns into the heel faction, Paul Heyman's action might turn against him once The Visionary returns to the promotion, and he could get kicked out by The Visionary. While this could be a hint, it is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprise Triple H and his creative team have for the WWE Universe.