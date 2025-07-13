BREAKING: Seth Rollins suffers a freak injury at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 13, 2025 01:30 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
In an unfortunate moment at Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins appeared to have suffered a freak injury. This resulted in the finish of the bout getting rushed, and it doesn't seem to be a kayfabe/storyline injury either.

As you likely know, Seth Rollins faced "The Megastar" LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match was going on as planned, but during one spot, Rollins attempted a moonsault, and after LA Knight moved out of the way, it looked like it was a jolt right into the knees of The Visionary.

Seth Rollins immediately clutched his knee, and Paul Heyman was checking on him to see if he was ok, as was the referee. Rollins agreed to continue the match, and he took the BFT, leading to a victory for LA Knight. But everything about the finish seemed rushed, suggesting that this was an impromptu response.

As you may know, Rollins had suffered an ACL and MCL tear almost a decade ago, in November 2015. That was his biggest injury to date as he vacated the WWE Championship during the reign of his career and had to take over half a year to recover.

We wish Rollins well. While it seemed like it could have been him selling it at first, everything about the way it went down appears to suggest that it was, in fact, a legitimate injury.

If so, this is going to have some major implications. Sportskeeda Wrestling will provide immediate updates on Rollins when available.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Edited by Rohit Nath
