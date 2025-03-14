6' 3" name to abandon current champion after 6 years & replace Finn Balor? 3 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day following RAW this week

WWE has undergone many changes since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer of the company in 2022. One of them is the introduction of many stables across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

The Judgment Day has been one of the most popular stables in the Stamford-based promotion for the past three years and has become a regular part of WWE RAW. Over the last year, the group went through major changes and another huge change could be coming soon.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio want to introduce a new member in The Judgment Day, but Finn Balor is against the idea. This could lead to The Prince being replaced by a new member in the near future.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three stars who could be next in line to join The Judgment Day:

#3. Rusev could return to WWE and join The Judgment Day

Rusev was released by WWE as part of the budget cuts made by the company in April 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He went to AEW after a few months of his departure.

The Bulgarian Brute reportedly parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year, so he could make a WWE return soon and join The Judgment Day.

Rusev and his wife Lana have worked with Liv Morgan in the past. The former United States Champion teamed up with the Women's Tag Team Champion when she returned in late 2019 and revealed herself as Lana's lover during The Ravishing Russian and Bobby Lashley's wedding ceremony.

Rusev and Lana becoming a part of The Judgment Day would be an interesting twist, and would be an easy way to make their return newsworthy.

#2. Karrion Kross could become a part of another faction

Karrion Kross has not done much on RAW since the release of AOP and Paul Ellering. The former NXT Champion and his wife Scarlett are without a stable now as The Final Testament disbanded due to three members of the group being released last month.

It would be fitting for Kross to join The Judgment Day as his heel persona would go along with the group. He also has some history with Finn Balor from their days in NXT, so WWE could reignite their feud on the main roster if he replaces The Prince in the stable.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser could leave Gunther to join The Judgment Day

Ludwig Kaiser has a lot of potential to be a top star in WWE. He is an amazing in-ring performer and a decent worker on the microphone.

The 6' 3" German star will not become a big name as long as he is portrayed as a lackey of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Joining The Judgment Day would take him to the next level and allow him to get more exposure and TV time.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was seen talking to Ludwig Kaiser backstage, which could be an indication about an upcoming alliance between them.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor will face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW next week in Belgium. WWE could pull a shocker and have The Judgment Day betray the former Universal Champion there. Ludwig Kaiser, who has had his eyes on the Intercontinental Title since last summer, could take out both men with the help of Dirty Dom.

It could plant the seeds for Kaiser and Balor's involvement in the rumored multi-man match Bron Breakker is set to defend his title in at WrestleMania 41.

