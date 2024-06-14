6'8" giant to wreak havoc on Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle? Exploring the possibility 

When Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, the world celebrated his win. After all, most WWE fans wanted to see The American Nightmare 'finish his story' and win a title no one in his family had managed before. But now that Rhodes is the champion, the path forward won't be easy.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Rhodes will be defending his championship against AJ Styles for the second time. While an opponent like Styles will always be a threat, there is a chance Rhodes could be attacked by a 6'8" giant. The giant in question is none other than Hikuleo (who could be known as Talla Tonga in WWE), the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

If rumors are to be believed, Hikuleo will be moving to the Stamford-based promotion and be known as Talla Tonga, as the company recently filed for a trademark for the name. At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, fans could see the massive newcomer wreak havoc on Rhodes. The reason behind it can be a development that took place on SmackDown.

On the May 31 episode of the blue brand, Solo Sikoa told Paul Hyeman that The Bloodline had Cody Rhodes under check, and the latter did not even know it. While Sikoa did not explain himself further, WWE could show an angle where Sikoa used Talla Tonga to keep a check on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

After attacking Rhodes at Clash at the Castle, Talla could help set a rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. In short, Talla's actions could benefit the current leader of The Bloodline. In the upcoming PLE in Scotland, it will be very interesting to see if this giant does make his debut.

AJ Styles said Cody Rhodes will say "I Quit" in front of his mother at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

When AJ Styles faced Rhodes at Backlash in France, he put up a good performance even though he failed to win. However, this time, Styles has a chance to avenge his loss as he will be facing The American Nightmare in an "I Quit" Match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Ahead of the premium live event, Styles made a bold prediction about his upcoming match against Rhodes. During an interview with Joe Leigh of Title Sports Network, Styles mentioned that Cody Rhodes will be saying the words, "I Quit," in front of his mother who will be in the front row.

"I can tell you what's going to happen. Cody Rhodes is going to say 'I Quit' while his mother is sitting in the front row, which is sad to say because I don't hate Cody Rhodes, I don't hate him. If you're wondering why I did what I did isbecause I needed chance at the championship," he said. [0:52 - 1:07]

Check out his comments in the video below:

If Rhodes does end up saying these words, it will shock the entire WWE Universe. However, the chances of the same are unlikely as The American Nightmare is a massive favorite going into this match.