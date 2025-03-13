6’8’’ WWE giant to make his SmackDown debut and replace Solo Sikoa in The New Bloodline? Potential move discussed

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the next stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Already, excitement is in the air as fans are thrilled to see what unfolds on the show. Amid this, there is a possibility that 6-foot 8-inch star Hikuleo might make his debut on the blue brand and replace Solo Sikoa in The New Bloodline.

Over the past few weeks, things among The New Bloodline members haven't been good. Both Solo and Jacob were involved in accidental encounters, leading to the stars striking each other. All this raises the prospect that The Samoan Werewolf and Tama Tonga could soon turn their backs on Solo and replace him. One major star who could replace the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief is Hikuleo.

According to reports, Hikuleo has already signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. This means that WWE can pull his debut anytime it is needed and incorporate him in The Bloodline saga. With The Road to WrestleMania 41 on the horizon and with internal conflicts rising in The New Bloodline, this seems like a perfect opportunity to have the former NJPW Strong Champion show up on the blue brand.

Further, replacing Solo Sikoa and joining the Bloodline could be a solid way for Hikuleo to debut and leave an earth-shattering impact on the WWE Universe with his arrival.

It's important to note that this entire scenario is only speculative and based on assumptions for now. There are no such reports right now regarding the debut of Hikuleo on the blue brand. However, as The Road to WrestleMania 41 promises several surprises, the debut of the 34-year-old wrestler could be one of them.

Jacob Fatu might kick out Solo Sikoa on SmackDown after orders from a major WWE star

While Jacob Fatu is likely to soon kick out Solo Sikoa from their faction, it's possible that this could be done after the orders from The Rock. The Final Boss is presently associated with John Cena and is more concerned about ending Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title reign at WWE WrestleMania 41.

To strengthen his alliance with The Franchise Player, The People's Champion might recruit more members. This opens the chances that the Rock could bring Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga by ordering them to take Solo out of The New Bloodline.

Kicking out Sikoa from the faction will allow the Hollywood star to control The Samoan Werewolf and Tama the way he wants to in the Stamford-based promotion.

