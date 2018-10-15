6 Amazing Rivalries That Could Have Happened But Did Not

The Rock and Steve Austin's iconic rivalry is still talked about today.

In Professional Wrestling, rivalries (or feuds) play an important role. A match could feature some of the best Wrestlers on Earth but it would still feel flat if there is no rivalry, between the Superstars involved, to hype up that fight. You must all be well aware by now that Professional Wrestling is scripted and Professional Wrestling Superstars portray Characters assigned to them by the Creative.

So generally in Professional Wrestling, a match takes place between a Babyface (hero) and a Heel (Villain), though we have seen several Face vs. Face and Heel vs. Heel matches too. Just announcing a match isn't enough, however. A proper build-up prior to the match is necessary. The build-up should feature the growing rivalry between the Superstars involved. In order to fuel a rivalry, the Superstars can either attack, play mind games or simply trash-talk one another.

When it comes to WWE, we have witnessed several great rivalries like Steve Austin/The Rock, Triple H/Shawn Michaels, Daniel Bryan/The Miz etc. Still, there are many rivalries that were supposed or likely to happen but didn't. Some of these rivalries had the potential to become the best rivalries of their time.

So, here are 6 WWE Rivalries that were supposed or likely to happen but didn't.

#6 John Cena/Samoa Joe:

John Cena and Samoa Joe during a Tag Team match in 2017.

Ever since John Cena became a part-timer by the end of 2016, we haven't seen much of him. He became a free agent in 2017 and has been showing up on both Smackdown Live and Raw since and has faced new WWE arrivals like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura etc. According to Pro Wrestling Unlimited, a feud was planned between Samoa Joe and John Cena post-Wrestlemania 33. Joe was supposed to make his main roster debut on Smackdown Live and injure Cena in order to write him off TV for a few months but the feud was scrapped due to unknown reasons. Joe ended up making his debut on Raw in January 2017 and kicked off his feud with Seth Rollins while Cena ended up taking the hiatus as planned.

However, it looked like the plans for a Cena/Joe feud were still on as Samoa Joe announced on 8th January that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble match. When asked about how he would match up against other prominent Superstars such as John Cena, Joe immediately answered that he would make sure that he eliminates John Cena first. Although Cena was supposed to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34.

A feud was being planned between Joe and him. The feud would have likely culminated in a match at Fastlane 2018. However, Joe got injured before Royal Rumble and Elias replaced him in the feud against Cena. Now that John Cena is hardly around, it looks like the feud won't be happening anytime soon.

