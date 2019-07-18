×
6 Best options for Buddy Murphy's first SmackDown Live feud

Buddy Murphy
Buddy Murphy

This week on WWE Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon held the first-ever Town Hall meeting in Smackdown history. The segment saw various Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan and Apollo Crews, all vent their frustrations with current Smackdown boss Shane McMahon.

One of the names present at the Town Hall meeting was Buddy Murphy, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion who Shane McMahon lauded as one of WWE's best-kept secrets. Shane then announced that Murphy won't be a secret in WWE for much longer, and alluded to making plans for the former WWE 205 Live star. While it's always possible that Murphy could still make sporadic appearances on 205 Live, it looks like Smackdown Live will be his permanent new home brand.

With Buddy Murphy possibly getting a push on the blue brand in the coming weeks, let's look at the 6 best options for Buddy Murphy's first SmackDown Live feud.

#6 Andrade

Andrade
Andrade

Based on Buddy Murphy's interaction with Shane McMahon on Smackdown Live this week, it appears as if Murphy will remain a heel on the blue brand, but that is not necessarily a given.

Should WWE decide to make the former 205 Live stand-out Superstar a babyface, a great first feud for Murphy could be with Andrade.

Both Murphy and Andrade need something longterm at the moment, and the pair have the potential to wrestle incredible matches which could carry the feud over the course of several PPV events.

Both Murphy and Andrade find themselves in situations where neither man can really afford consistent losses on WWE TV, however, with the right booking, both Murphy and Andrade could gain significant momentum on Smackdown Live if their matches are good enough. Even if Buddy Murphy emerges from the feud as victorious, Andrade could pick up a key win or two which would help boost him and Zelina Vega on Smackdown Live.

1 / 6 NEXT
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Buddy Murphy
