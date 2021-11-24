6 best signature moves in WWE history

The signature move is a vital cog in any wrestler's arsenal as it lays the foundation to put the opponent down and nail the finisher.

Over the years, some of the most famous signature moves have induced enormous reactions from fans similar to finishing moves. This is key to keeping the audience engaged, which serves as a top priority for any professional wrestling promotion.

When it comes to Vince McMahon's promotion, it is no different. A host of WWE superstars past and present have used their signature (or 'transition') moves to overpower their opponents, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

In this article, we dive into the six best signature moves in WWE history:

#6 Signature Move - The 619

Rey Mysterio has been one of the most gifted WWE superstars when it comes to high-flying in-ring ability.

His signature move, the 619, has certainly left audiences awestruck by its sheer brilliance. The move got its name from the local area code of Mysterio's hometown of San Diego, California.

In this electrifying maneuver, Mysterio trips his opponent, stringing them on one of the ropes. He then runs to the other side of the ring, picking up momentum. When he comes back, Mysterio uses the ropes, swinging around them and kicks his opponent square in the face.

The move has been truly effective on big and small-sized opponents, thereby making Rey a lethal force in the ring.

#5 Signature Move - The Cesaro Swing

Ceasro's signature move, The Swing, has left plenty of opponents dazed and confused.

In this move, the Swiss Cyborg takes his opponents by their feet and starts swinging them in circles until they are completely dazed out. Having said this, there have been times when Cesaro himself feels the dizziness doing this move.

The Swing serves as a stepping stone to end his opponents with the Neutralizer. Cesaro's personal record stands at a whopping 22 swings, with the superstar on the receiving end being Seth Rollins.

