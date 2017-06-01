6 biggest and best moments in professional wrestling for May 2017

Which stories caused fans to focus most of their attention on above all else? Here are the six biggest and best moments for May.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 09:30 IST

Where does the reaction to Jinder Mahal capturing the WWE Championship rank in last month's biggest stories?

Throughout the month of May, a number of wrestling stories made fans stand up and take notice. Whether they were about events in the ring or backstage, these stories stood out and seized the attention of wrestling fans around the world.

A couple of these stories emerged from a particular event, while others were either caused by online spats or noteworthy actions in different promotions. One highlight was the reaction to a certain champion being crowned.

Once again, these stories gained traction via social media and/or on television. This month, the news relates to a new champion, an ousting in a company, a single word getting the social media world abuzz, and a team splitting up. Many of this past month's most notable events are tied to WWE because they gained huge traction on various platforms and media outlets. What made the internet wrestling community stand up and take notice?

#6 Marty Scurll joins Bullet Club and Adam Cole is out

Adam Cole was removed as a member of The Bullet Club and replaced with ‘The Villian’ Marty Scurll

“Every story needs a hero and every story needs a villain.” On May 12th, Kenny Omega, the Bullet Club's leader, made this statement as a means of introducing ‘The Villian' Marty Scurll as part of Bullet Club.

At the end of the Adam Cole/Hiroshi Tanahashi match, Matt and Nick Jackson came down to the ring and teased a superkick on Adam Cole, but ultimately embraced and then ‘too sweeted' their friend and Club cohort. It was at that point that the lights went out and Omega appeared on the screen to announce that Adam Cole had been fired from Bullet Club and that Scurll had joined.

When the lights came back on, Scurll appeared in the ring with an umbrella that read Bullet Club on it; the Jacksons super kicked Adam Cole, excommunicating him from Bullet Club. The addition of Scurll was a great choice and wasn't something that could have been predicted. With Scurll's addition, the combination of him and the Young Bucks will be known as the Super Villains, replacing the group known as the Super Kliq.