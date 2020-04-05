6 Biggest takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 1: Another title match added to Day 2, legendary gimmick returns, Goldberg's run over?

We could see another title match added to day 2 of Mania.

Is Goldberg's current run with WWE over after losing his title?

Biker Taker is back

Day 1 of WrestleMania 36 is in the bag and it ended with quite a bang. There were a few important talking points from Day 1 of the show, and we bring it to you in this article.

From Goldberg's contract situation to another title match that could be added tomorrow, there were some important takeaways from the first day of WrestleMania 36. We also saw The Undertaker bring back a legendary gimmick which could be the start of another fantastic run for The Phenom. Let's take a look at some takeaways from the night.

#6 Goldberg's possible contract situation with WWE

Goldberg

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, with Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania late on, it was Braun Strowman’s chance to get a shot at the title.

A lot of fans expected Goldberg to win, especially because there was barely any build to the match and add to that the fact that Strowman didn’t even have a match at WrestleMania. However, Strowman grabbed the chance with both hands and managed to beat Goldberg to win his first ever WWE Universal Championship.

One reason why Strowman won could be because WWE didn’t want to extend Goldberg’s contract with the company so his run could be over. Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue spoke about this a little while ago:

There is a concern that the Championship, the root as it were, from him after winning the Championship as was expected, and then going forwards, there is no saying what to do now. Goldberg is very expensive and he wasn't planned for any more appearances than this one, so it's difficult to say that this is going to happen or this is going to happen. There is some dislike about that.

#5 Biker Taker is back

The Undertaker

The main event of Day 1 of WrestleMania saw AJ Styles take on The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. The match itself was a great cinematic experience which was eventually won by The Undertaker.

The biggest takeaway from this match was the return of Biker Taker. Taker both entered and left the match in a chopper bike. Going forward, it looks like Biker Taker could be back for good and in my opinion it’s a great decision at this stage of his career.

