Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown - August 14

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.52K   //    15 Aug 2018, 20:30 IST

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz SmackDown
Blast from the past?

For the first time in a long while, Raw surpassed SmackDown this week, as the blue brand's go-home show to SummerSlam fell flat. Most major angles didn't kick into a higher gear, and the show was full of anti-climaxes. It was a poor excuse for a go-home show that advertised once again the creative doldrums WWE's main roster is going through in 2018.

There were clear warning signs a month ago during the build to Extreme Rules, but it now definitively looks as if the string of strong episodes SmackDown has boasted since the Shakeup have ended in the build to SummerSlam.

In this environment, did anyone manage to get people more hyped for their matches at SummerSlam?

#1 Losers: The women

Carmella once again proved that she's a disastrous champion last night, as yet another overlong opening promo fell flat, failing to promote the SummerSlam triple threat as anything fans should go out of their way to see. She feels like an unnecessary and detrimental third wheel, with the real focus being on her opponents, yet even their story wasn't accelerated in an exciting way last night.

The slow-burn rivalry between Charlotte and Becky in the tag team match that followed the promo was continuously teased, with Becky refusing to tag her partner into the match at a critical juncture.

Nevertheless, it felt like this bridge had already been crossed, and the angle wasn't elevated. Instead, the entire segment felt like a half hour of filler to open the show. This isn't the way to advertise a match.

The women's division is a mess, and it's imperative that Carmella loses the championship on Sunday, while Charlotte and Becky turn on each other. However, as we've seen with the long confusing saga of Sasha and Bayley, somehow that doesn't seem likely.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bludgeon Brothers Daniel Bryan The Miz WWE Best and Worst WWE Results
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week-14...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 14th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars whose careers will be resurrected at...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us