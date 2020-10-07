6 current female WWE Superstars who once dated a co-worker 

WWE Superstars work within close proximity, which means that some of the best friendships are created whilst training at the company's Performance Center or working together on the main roster.

Over the years, several WWE couples have come out of the Performance Center, as well as many others that were made public on RAW and SmackDown.

Many relationships formed in WWE have led to marriage and children, examples being The Undertaker and Michelle McCool or even Edge and Beth Phoenix. However, there are plenty of relationships that are unable to make it down the aisle or even out of the company.

The following list looks at the current female Superstars on the main roster who were once in a relationship with a fellow WWE star.

#6 Carmella dated former WWE star Big Cass

Carmella and Big Cass were once in a relationship

Carmella was recently unveiled as the mystery woman behind recent video packages and is now expected to be pushed on the SmackDown brand. Throughout her time on Total Divas in recent years, it's become clear that the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is in a relationship with commentator Corey Graves, but this hasn't always been the case.

Carmella was in a relationship with Big Cass throughout their time in NXT together, and even after the two stars were promoted to separate main roster brands in 2016. Cass and Carmella even starred in a season of Total Divas together, before announcing their split a few months before the former was released from WWE.

The couple reportedly went their separate ways at the end of 2017. Cass has since gone on to have a career on the Independent Circuit, whilst Carmella has become a successful member of the SmackDown brand.