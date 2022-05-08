6 Current champions who are surprisingly missing from WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE will present WrestleMania Backlash in just a matter of hours, live from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The event will be the first major premium live event since the two-night WrestleMania 38 showcase that took place last month in Arlington, Texas.

A number of high-stakes encounters will take place in the ring, as SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit Match." In WrestleMania rematches, Cody Rhodes will battle Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Edge will go toe to toe with AJ Styles.

As always, with a major event, not everybody can be squeezed onto the card, and a large number of the company's current champions will not be in action tonight. With that being said, let's take a look at six current champions who are surprisingly missing from WrestleMania Backlash.

#6 & #5 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi

Naomi and Sasha Banks after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38

Since capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been on a roll. They are currently embroiled in a feud with Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Although surprisingly not booked for tonight's premium live event, the team will defend their tag team gold this Friday on SmackDown against The Queen of Harts and The Queen of Spades.

#4 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

The 24/7 Championship has been seeing a lot of television time lately on RAW. There was even a chaotic wedding just recently, which resulted in the 24/7 title changing hands numerous times.

The 24/7 segments are a lot of fun when done right and always add something different. Though nothing has been officially announced, it would be a surprise if not even one segment airs involving Dana Brooke to break up the premium live event.

#3 Intercontinental Champion Ricochet

Ricochet posing with the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Champion has been on a strange course as of late. Going from hardly being defended during Shinsuke Nakamura's reign, to Ricochet now ultimately becoming a fighting champion.

Though now regularly being defended, the title did not even make it onto the WrestleMania 38 card, despite it being a two-night event. WrestleMania Backlash could have been the night to make amends for that to focus the spotlight on the prestigious title once more.

#2 United States Champion Theory

Despite being embarrassed at WrestleMania 38, after losing to Pat McAfee and then being Stunned out of the ring by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Theory is in the midst of a big push.

The United States Champion, who is the Protégé of Mr. McMahon, should in all likelihood have a significant match at the premium live event tonight. This will further build his momentum after winning the title on April 18 against Finn Bálor.

#1 RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has no match scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring with Sonya Deville

After overcoming the odds at The Show of Shows to take the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has had to face the wrath of WWE official Sonya Deville. Sonya in fact faced Belair on the April 25 episode of RAW in a losing effort with the title on the line.

With no essential build-up to a major RAW Women's Championship bout, The EST is surprisingly absent from WrestleMania Backlash tonight, despite her ever-growing popularity and return to the top of the women's division.

