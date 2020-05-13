There are a number of WWE stars set to welcome children this year

Hot of the heels of Becky Lynch's emotional announcement that she's pregnant last night, the WWE Universe has been congratulating and celebrating with The Man on social media. After all, this is a slice of good news that the wrestling world needed after a bleak few months.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch and her fiance, fellow WWE star Seth Rollins only, found out about the pregnancy last month and, given the physicality of a career in the ring, the former RAW Women's Champion obviously isn't allowed to wrestle at present.

It was an announcement that came out of nowhere, and one that will change the landscape of the women's division over the next year.but Lynch isn't the only current WWE superstar who is set to become a parent in 2020.

Here are just six current WWE stars who have revealed that they are currently expecting a new addition to their family.

#5 Becky Lynch

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch shocked the WWE Universe when she revealed that she was expecting her first child with her fiance Seth Rollins. The RAW Women's Champion then revealed that she asked management to raise the stakes for the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, in order to hand over the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka.

Becky Lynch then went on to reveal why this needed to be done by stating that Asuka was the only woman to defeat her and that she could now go and be a warrior whilst she goes off to become a mother.

In an interview with People magazine which was conducted ahead of the announcement, it was revealed that Lynch and Rollins found out about the child back in April and that the former RAW Women's Champion is expected to give birth in December.