6 Current WWE stars you didn't know were also mothers

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 Dec 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE

There are many current WWE stars who juggle their career with motherhood

There was once a time when the wrestling business was considered to be one dominated by men, but the Women's Evolution over the past few years has allowed a number of female wrestlers to push their careers forward and become part of the biggest wrestling company in the world.

These women have since become role models to the many up and coming female wrestlers all over the world, but whilst they have been able to show off their skills on international TV, behind the scenes, there are a number of female wrestlers who have to leave behind their children in order to travel with WWE around 300 days a year.

Whilst there are many women that the WWE Universe know are mothers like Stephanie McMahon who has three daughters with her husband Triple H, Brie Bella, who has documented the life of her first daughter on Total Bellas over the past few years and Maryse who recently gave birth to her second daughter, there are many female wrestlers who don't push their children into the spotlight.

#6. JoJo Offerman

JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt welcomed Knash back in May

JoJo Offerman came through the 2013 Diva Search in order to win her place on the first season of Total Divas. Whilst Eva Marie became a huge star because of her inclusion in the show, Offerman found her passion for wrestling and gave up her place on Total Divas in order to train at the Performance Center.

Offerman then suffered an injury that pushed her into a ring announcing role, something that she has since kept and was the main announcer for Monday Night RAW when she left the company on maternity leave last year.

JoJo and her partner Bray Wyatt announced back in February that they were expecting their first child together and Offerman then gave birth to their son Knash Sixx back in May.

Offerman is yet to return to WWE following the birth of her son, but rumors have suggested that she could return to take back her role anytime soon.

