6 current WWE Superstars who are future Hall of Famers

Getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is the ultimate dream for any superstar.

The induction is testament to their unparelleled in-ring ability, longevity, resilience and undying passion for the business to perform day in and day out. The WWE Hall of Fame honor is the pinnacle of excellence in the company.

The current roster has a host of superstars who are more than deserving of this honor. In this article, we look at six current WWE superstars who are future Hall of Famers:

#6 WWE Superstar - Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the most talented veterans on the current WWE roster.

Having made his debut for the company in 2002, the 'Master of 619' has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest superstars like The Undertaker, Batista, Randy Orton, Triple H and Kane.

Mysterio's accolades in the business speak for themselves. He is a three-time World Champion, three-time Cruiserweight Champion, five-time Tag Team Champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion as well as holding the United States Championship.

Such is his passion for the business that Mysterio still wrestles on Monday Night RAW, working predominantly as a tag team competitor with his son Dominik. It's only a matter of time before this legend is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#5 WWE Superstar - Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is arguably one of the greatest high-flying wrestlers to step foot in WWE.

The Charismatic Enigma made his debut in the promotion in the late 90s. Jeff has taken the WWE by storm since his debut. He is a legendary tag team competitor with his brother Matt and an equally gifted singles wrestler.

His accolades are certainly praise-worthy, being a three-time World Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion and a whopping eight-time Tag Team Champion. Apart from these feats, he has also held the United States Championship as well as the now discarded European and Hardcore Championships.

Jeff is still going strong in the business and currently wrestles on SmackDown. With the charisma and respect that this legend commands, a future Hall of Fame induction is definitely on the cards.

