5 directions for Roman Reigns following Survivor Series 2021

At Survivor Series 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns once again proved why he is the top Superstar in WWE.

The Tribal Chief overcame a spirited effort from WWE Champion Big E to reign supreme at the pay-per-view. Although the Powerhouse of Positivity came very close to winning the contest on several occasions, a devastating spear from Roman earned him the victory.

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, The Head Of The Table has been mighty impressive. He has defeated Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, and now Big E.

His Universal Championship reign is standing at a whopping 449+ days. With Survivor Series now out of the way, there will undoubtedly be new challenges awaiting the Tribal Chief as he continues his era of dominance on The Blue Brand.

In this article, we look at five directions for Roman Reigns after his win at Survivor Series 2021:

#5 Drew McIntyre is waiting in the wings to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Since being drafted into SmackDown early last month, Drew McIntyre has been focused on becoming the Universal Champion by dethroning Roman Reigns.

The Scottish Superstar was unsuccessful in becoming WWE Champion at Crown Jewel when he lost to Big E. McIntyre's loss has served as extra motivation to prove his worth on SmackDown by fighting the Universal Championship as the opportunity arises.

Drew has been mighty impressive on the Blue Brand so far, overcoming the likes of Sami Zayn and Mustafa Ali. The contest between McIntyre and Reigns will surely be an epic one. The latter will face a formidable new opponent while the former will attempt to avenge his loss at Survivor Series 2020.

