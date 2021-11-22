WWE Survivor Series results: Shinsuke Nakamura wins via DQ

Damian Priest's anger issues were on display once again at WWE Survivor Series as he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification in the opening contest.

This year's Survivor Series kicked off with United States Champion Damian Priest taking on the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the pre-show.

The match started with The Archer of Infamy grabbing a hammerlock and putting a knee to Nakamura’s neck. After a bit of jockeying for the position, Nakamura managed to land a kick, a flurry of forearms, and an enzuigiri.

Nakamura hit the sliding German suplex on Priest for a two count. Shinsuke then went up top but dived right into a beautiful Shinjiro Otani spinning wheel kick.

Later in the match, Priest applied the omoplata triangle that had Nakamura faded but a distraction, courtesy of Rick Boogs playing his guitar, helped the Japanese star to power out of it.

An angered Priest went after Boogs, grabbed his guitar, and smashed him in the face with it. Shinsuke tried to help his partner, but the United States champion assaulted him as well. This led to the referee ending the match in disqualification.

Nakamura's victory means this year's event began with 1-0 in the favor of the Blue Brand.

A look at Shinsuke Nakamura's Survivor Series record

Shinsuke Nakamura made his Survivor Series debut in 2017 when he teamed up with Randy Orton, Shane McMahon, John Cena, and Bobby Roode (Team Smackdown) to take on the team of Braun Strowman, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, and Finn Balor of Team RAW. The match saw Nakamura get eliminated early, and his team get defeated.

In 2018, The King of Strong Style faced Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in a spectacular Champion vs. Champion match. The match saw the Intercontinental Champion defeat the United States Champion after an even battle.

The 2019 event saw NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeat United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura's victory over Damian Priest at this year's event means The Artist now holds a 2-2 record at Survivor Series.

