6 Current WWE Superstars who held the Big Gold Belt

Many WWE fans around the globe consider the now-defunct Big Gold Belt to be the epitome of pro-wrestling championship designs. WWE introduced the belt as the World Heavyweight Championship in 2002, and since then, some all-time greats such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels and John Cena have held the gold.

It's been more than eight years since the title was last seen in Vince McMahon's promotion. At TLC 2013, Randy Orton, then-WWE Champion, defeated John Cena, then-World Heavyweight Champion, to unify the titles while the latter was retired.

The title has been away for a long time now, and understandably only a few names who once won the belt are still wrestling in WWE.

Six current WWE Superstars have had the honor of claiming the prestigious belt, and this article will focus on them. Which of the following names do you admire the most? Sound off in the comments below.

#6. WWE Superstar who held the Big Gold Belt - Randy Orton

Randy Orton with WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton is the final star to hold the World Heavyweight Championship. The Viper has held the title four times during his career.

He first won the gold at SummerSlam in 2004, which was also his first world title victory in WWE. Across his four reigns as the champion, Orton only held the title for a combined 135 days. The Apex Predator currently wrestles in the tag team division alongside Riddle and is adored by fans worldwide.

#5. The Celtic Warrior Sheamus

Sheamus is currently performing on the RAW brand alongside Ridge Holland and Butch. He has been in the tag-team division and midcard for so long that fans often forget that he is a multi-time world champion.

The Celtic Warrior won the title once in his career when he squashed Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania XXVIII in 18 seconds. His reign lasted quite a long time as it spanned across 210 days. It ultimately came to an end at the hands of Big Show during Hell in a Cell in 2012.

#4. The Ultimate Underdog held The Big Gold twice in his career

Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio is nowhere near the heavyweight division but has managed to beat the relatively larger guys to capture the belt twice. He first won the title in a classic 'David vs. Goliath' story during a triple-threat match at WrestleMania in 2006.

The Master of 619 won the title once more in 2010 before it was retired. Mysterio currently teams up with his son Dominik Mysterio, and they are the first and, to date, the only father-son duo to become tag team champions.

#3. Dolph Ziggler was here to show the world in 2013

There are some instances that fans know will go down in history as moments to cherish. Dolph Ziggler cashing in on RAW after WrestleMania to thunderous cheers from the crowd is one such moment.

What many fans do not remember is that it was not the first time The Show-Off had won the said title. Instead, he was awarded the same by Vickie Guerrero on the February 15, 2011 episode of SmackDown and lost it that night itself.

Ziggler is currently featured on RAW and NXT 2.0. Surprisingly, the Show-Off won the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker at a recent show.

#2. The Rated-R Gold

Edge is a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Just like The Miz is to the Intercontinental Championship and The New Day is to Tag Team Championship, Edge is probably the name that strikes one's mind when thinking of the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar won the title a record seven times and held it for a lengthy 415 days. He last won the belt in 2011 and had to relinquish it following an injury. Edge is still wrestling in WWE and is all set to lock horns with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

#1. Brock Lesnar held two belts in 2014

Brock 'The Beast' Lesnar.

Unlike other champions on the list who won the World Heavyweight Championship, Brock Lesnar is the one who held The Big Gold Belt without ever winning the title.

After the championships were unified at TLC 2013, the champion carried both belts for almost a year. This meant that both the Big Gold Belt and the current WWE Championship belt symbolised the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Beast Incarnate was one of those champions who carried both belts. He became the champion after squashing John Cena at SummerSlam and eventually became the man to retire The Big Gold Belt, bringing a halt to the celebrated gold.

He is currently enjoying his tenure with Vince McMahon's company. The Beast Incarnate's current character has garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

