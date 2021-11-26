6 current WWE Superstars who are mothers

For any woman when she becomes a mother, it is possibly one of the greatest feelings in the world. In a similar vein, motherhood is also a very special emotion for WWE Superstars.

While the most famous name on the current WWE roster who has just become a mother is the reigning RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, there are also a few other superstars who are moms.

In this article, we look at six current WWE Superstars who are mothers:

#6 WWE Superstar - Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is arguably one of the greatest female superstars of all time. Outside the ring, she is married to fellow wrestler Seth Rollins.

The Man announced last year that the couple were expecting their first child. WWE gave her permission to make this public on an episode of RAW in May 2020 where she relinquished her title to Asuka.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion was on maternity leave through the Covid-19 Pandemic and revealed she had given birth to a little baby girl named Roux in December last year.

This was one of the happiest moments for the power couple of WWE. Her daughter will be one year old next month, which will surely be an emotional occasion for the proud parents.

#5 WWE Superstar - Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is a gifted performer in the ring as well as on the mic. The Sassy Southern Belle has been on maternity leave since February this year when she announced her pregnancy.

Evans has kept the WWE Universe updated throughout her most recent pregnancy.

Lacey and her husband Alfonso welcomed their second child in October 2021, a healthy baby girl. She already has a daughter named Summer who was featured in Evans' rivalry with Sasha Banks and Bayley on SmackDown in late 2019.

