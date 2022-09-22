6 Current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly almost half a century old 

WWE Superstars are aware that their time in the spotlight is often a fleeting one and they are then left in a position where they're retired at a young age.

While this is the format for many former superstars, there are several who have bucked the trend and have been able to remain in the company for a number of years.

The longevity of a select few stars' careers is astounding and means that there are now a number of current stars closing in on the ripe old age of 50, while still being able to step up to wrestlers half their age.

#6. AJ Styles - 45 years old

AJ Styles has been around the business for more than three decades but didn't make his way to WWE until 2016 when he made his surprise debut in the annual Royal Rumble match.

Styles is also a former WWE Champion and one of the biggest names in the sport, so it's not hard to believe that he's already 45 years old. Styles is a veteran of the business and in recent years has been used to putting over up-and-coming talent whilst sparsely wrestling on TV.

Styles has opened up about retirement several times in his career and has noted that he believes that he will hang up his boots in the coming years.

#5. Robert Roode - 46 years old

Robert Roode hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several months. He hasn't wrestled since April when he was part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that was won by Madcap Moss on SmackDown.

While Roode hasn't appeared on TV, he has continued to wrestle at live events, meaning that the issue could be that the creative team has nothing for him at the moment. Much like Styles, Roode made a name for himself in the industry before heading to WWE and has remained part of the company since 2016.

Roode is a former NXT, United States, and Tag Team Champion in WWE, but it's hard to believe that he's almost half a century old.

#4. Bobby Lashley - 46 - years old

Bobby Lashley has proved many times in recent years that he is an anomaly so much so that he is the current United States Champion, whilst still looking the same as he did in the prime of his career almost two decades ago.

Lashley has wrestled for several companies throughout his career and even dipped his toes in the MMA pool during his hiatus from WWE before making his return in 2018. Despite his age, Lashley doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon and unlike many other stars who are the same age, the 46-year-old isn't thinking about retirement just yet.

#3. Rey Mysterio - 47 years old

Rey Mysterio has been around the business his entire life since many current stars grew up watching him wrestle and were inspired by The King of Mystery to lace up their wrestling boots. Mysterio has been a part of the business for so long that his own son is now working alongside him in the company.

Mysterio is still wrestling at the highest level despite several injury setbacks in his career, but the star has been forced to tone down his move-set in recent years. Mysterio is another star who has talked about retirement in several recent interviews and it's clear that he wants to give his mask to his son before he walks away from the business for good.

#2. Shelton Benjamin - 47 years old

Shelton Benjamin is another superstar who has been missing from TV in recent weeks and has been floating around the RAW brand since The Hurt Business went their separate ways. Benjamin is a tag team wrestler and has proven to be one of the best in the business many times over, but right now he appears to be struggling to find his place.

Benjamin returned to WWE back in 2017 after initially being released from the company at the end of his first spell in 2010. Benjamin found some success alongside Chad Gable before later joining The Hurt Business, but has most recently been wrestling on Main Event tapings.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge - 48 years old

Edge was forced to retire from the in-ring competition back in 2011 after it was revealed that he was struggling with cervical spinal stenosis. The former 11-time World Champion was then remarkably able to make his return to the ring back in 2020 when he competed in the annual Royal Rumble match.

Since then, Edge has been able to slot back into the company and pick up where he left off, but his new contract means that he works fewer dates. The 48-year-old is currently on hiatus following an attack at the hands of The Judgment Day last week on RAW but is expected to make his return ahead of Extreme Rules.

Do you know of any superstars who are currently wrestling full-time over the age of 50? Have your say in the comments section below...

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far