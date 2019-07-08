6 Exciting contenders for the NJPW G1 Climax 2019

This year's G1 Climax tournament promises to be more exciting than ever

It is July, and New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament is back! The premier tournament of the Japanese wrestling brand has always given us some spectacular bouts over the years, and this year it is even more special. With top athletes such as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page exiting the NJPW roster earlier this year for the newly formed All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and existing stars such as the versatile Tama Tonga choosing to focus on tag-team wrestling there were legitimate questions asked about who would fill up the numbers in the grueling 20 man tournament which will take place between July 6th and August 12th.

With the winner going on to face the incumbent IWGP Heavyweight Champion on the grand stage of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome next year, the stakes have always been high, and NJPW had to pull off something incredible to replace the marquee names they had lost. And boy did they deliver.

With a few (very) surprising announcements at Dominion 6.9, NJPW on June 16th announced what could possibly be the most decked line-up for the tournament in recent history. Now with both blocks being announced and the tournament currently underway we are looking at a month of exciting bouts, unique never before seen matchups and world-class wrestling that will have you jumping out of your seats!

While the tournament features some of NJPW's regular talent such as current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, eight-time former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and British in-ring tactician Zack Sabre Jr. who never fail to deliver quality matches during the tournament; here's looking at six promising competitors who could potentially win the tournament this year.

#6 Shingo Takagi

'The Dragon' Shingo Takagi is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the Dragon Gate promotion

'The Dragon' Shingo Takagi was one of the first competitors who announced his decision to compete in this year's G1, after dominating the Junior Heavyweight division with a massive unbeaten streak over the last odd year or so. He has already delivered what could possibly be THE match of the year in the finals of the Best of Super Juniors Tournament this year and is expected to set the G1 on fire with his hard-hitting style. And it is about time The Dragon entered the lair of the heavyweights and proved his mettle against the likes of Okada and Tanahashi.

This is Shingo's first G1 Climax tournament and being one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the Dragon Gate Promotion, and in Japan, you can surely expect him to have a great event this year. In Block B he's up against his LIJ faction leader Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Jeff Cobb and the mercurial Jon Moxley. Get ready to expect some hard-hitting fights - strong style.

