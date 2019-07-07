G1 Climax 2019: 5 Matches you should watch on NJPW's tournament: Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay and more

NJPW holds the world's largest tournament annually, but for a long time, it has escaped the radar of the Western audience. This time, however, things seem to be different. There is far more attention of NJPW's G1 Climax and with the addition of a former WWE Superstar like Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose on the card, it is a must-see for many of his fans.

Every year, some of the best matches of the year take place on the G1 Climax as Superstars from all around the world compete on one of the biggest stages in the world of professional wrestling. The winner is granted a huge prize as they get a contract to face the IWGP Heavyweight Champion at the Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view event on the 4th of January at Tokyo Dome.

Given this, the pressure is high on each of the Superstars as they try to win it all in one of the most exhausting and prestigious tournaments of the year.

#5 Will Ospreay vs Kota Ibushi - Night 5

Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay

One of the best parts about G1 Climax is the fact that they often mean that the audience and the fans get fresh match-ups that they have never seen before.

However, there are sometimes that rematches form the most intriguing part of the G1 tournament. That is certainly the case here.

At the Wrestle Kingdom PPV, Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi in devastating fashion. Since then, it has been thought that the two might cross paths again and it is finally happening.

Although Ibushi is one of the most well-loved babyfaces in NJPW, this match might prove to be far more destructive than fans are used to from Ibushi. With the memory of his earlier loss still fresh, this might be the match to watch out for in this year's tournament.

