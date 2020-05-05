6 Female WWE Superstars who could benefit from being a part of Firefly Fun House

A female character in the Firefly Funhouse could help things evolve

Once The Fiend was introduced to the WWE Universe in 2019, Bray Wyatt continued to add many layers to the character following his debut in the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt created an alter-ego that helped him cope with the trauma and failures from his past. He had puppets representing past acquaintances from his Wyatt Family days including Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Abigail the Witch.

Each of those characters defined his earlier runs in the WWE. He always referenced Sister Abigail while also telling his fireflies to "follow the buzzards". Every person he targeted was someone that he had a prior history with in the WWE, starting with Finn Balor. From Balor to Seth Rollins to Daniel Bryan, each man fell to The Fiend.

That character's success is something that could feasibly be replicated by a female performer on the roster. It would allow that woman to be extremely creative in both storylines and presentation.

While it may or may not have the same success as The Fiend, it still stands to reason that a current female Superstar could see her fortunes increase if she was associated with the Firefly Fun House in some capacity. It could mean she simply shows up during the segments or she could take part in the current angles and have an alter-ego similar to The Fiend. Here are six women in WWE who could benefit from becoming a part of the Firefly Fun House.

#6 Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott already has an alternative look and was the leader of her former faction, The Riott Squad. She was the most complete star of the group but never really ascended in WWE's women's division. Riott has the potential to be one of the top women in the company but she just needs the backing of Creative.

Joining the Firefly Fun House, it would immediately raise her stock. She's decent on the mic and could expand her repertoire. Maybe she incorporates the reasons behind some of her tattoos. She could even revisit some of her history from NXT since she faced the likes of The IIconics, Shayna Baszler and many others down in developmental. She also crossed paths with Ember Moon. Then we would have the most obvious path in confronting Liv Morgan but on a darker level.

Riott has certainly proven that she's a solid performer that just needs the right opportunity to get a push forward. By portraying a character in the Firefly Fun House, her chances would increase exponentially.