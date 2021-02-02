5 feuds coming out of the 2021 Royal Rumble

While the winners of both Royal Rumble matches have built-in feuds due to winning their respective battle royals, several other showdowns are coming out of the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV.

Kevin Owens' feud with Roman Reigns is likely over, as is McIntyre's feud with Goldberg over respect. The WWE Legend and the current champ showed each other adulation after McIntyre retained the WWE Championship to open the main show.

Some feuds will likely continue. Edge and Randy Orton started and finished the Royal Rumble match. The Rated-R Superstar will need a blow-off match with Orton on the way to WrestleMania, so WWE could pick that feud back up.

Corbin and the Mysterios continued to battle each other at the PPV, so that could continue too.

Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair also kept their sparring going during both the Women's Tag Team title match and Royal Rumble. RETRIBUTION vs. the New Day will go on longer since Big E eliminated Mustafa Ali after Ali eliminated Xavier Woods.

Before winning the entire thing, Bianca Belair eliminated Bayley. Will the former SmackDown Women's Champion let that go?

But those are ongoing feuds. Several new match-ups came about due to happenings at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV. Here are six possible feuds that could spin out of the event.

Some will be immediate, while others will take place at the Show of Shows.

#5 Post-Royal Rumble feud - Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles

Omos and AJ Styles

One of the sticking points of the 2021 Royal Rumble was that Omos, someone not a part of the Royal Rumble match, eliminated two Superstars on the behalf of AJ Styles. He also saved Styles from elimination on a few occasions.

What he could not do, however, was completely deter the elimination of Styles from the match for its duration. Strowman threw the Phenomenal One over the rope a couple times only for Omos to catch him. The final straw had Strowman go to a side of the ring where Omos was not stood at and toss Styles over the ropes.

When heels are eliminated from the contest, it usually turns into an angle on RAW or SmackDown. Since Omos is a physical specimen on the same level of the Monster Among Men, it seems likely that the two goliaths might be looking each other eye to eye.

Styles and Strowman are two big names on Monday nights and while Omos won't likely have a match, he'll be a featured part of a potential feud. Styles got tossed out of the 2021 Royal Rumble by Strowman and he won't forget that.