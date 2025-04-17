6-foot monster to confront Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41 and help LA Knight win? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight is set to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, and the odds are clearly stacked against him. Fatu quickly became one of the most dangerous forces in WWE, tearing through everyone in his path – including Braun Strowman. But The Megastar might just have an ace up his sleeve, and it is someone fans haven’t seen in WWE for a long time – a 6-foot powerhouse who once formed a tag team with him.

This mystery star is none other than Brian Cage. He recently added a reunion photo with Knight to his Instagram account. Now, the WWE Universe is buzzing with speculation. The Machine has a long history with LA Knight. The two worked as a tag team in the NWA as “The Natural Selection.” They had solid chemistry, and even outside the ring, Cage has always spoken highly of Knight and his rise in WWE. Hence, if there is one moment for him to return to the big stage, it could be now.

Cage’s presence at WrestleMania 41 would make sense from a storyline point of view. The Megastar is walking into enemy territory with Jacob Fatu and the rest of the new Bloodline lurking. Having an old ally by his side would give him the backup he needs. The Machine's power, experience, and past with LA Knight would instantly level the playing field.

However, as exciting as this possibility sounds, fans should take it with a grain of salt. Brian Cage is still signed with AEW and recovering from a recent knee injury. While he is already back in the gym, a Mania appearance might still be a stretch – for now.

LA Knight opens up about the one RAW star he misses currently

LA Knight isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Whether it’s about his rivals, the WWE Universe, or even who he misses from the other brand.

During his recent chat on Gorilla Position, The Megastar was asked which WWE RAW Superstar he misses the most. Without hesitation, he dropped the name of a 27-year-old Intercontinental Champion who once was great in NXT and now dominates Monday nights - Bron Breakker. Knight called him a 'goof,' but made it clear it was said with nothing but fondness.

LA Knight and Breakker shared time in NXT and briefly on the main roster before being separated in last year’s draft. While The Megastar has held it down on SmackDown, his former colleague made waves on RAW after jumping to the red brand in April 2024:

“ He’s such a goof. But yeah, dash in the best way,” LA Knight laughed. (18:30-18:42)

There is still plenty of respect and friendship between the two. It will be intriguing to see if both of them can retain their respective titles during The Show of Shows.

