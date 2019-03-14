6 Forgotten pairs who won the WWE Tag-Team Championship

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston | John Cena and Batista

Over the years, we've seen many teams go on to win the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Some managed to carve out a legacy for themselves, while others faded away as a tag-team.

There have been tag-teams who wrestle together and are specialists in tag-team wrestling (like The Acolytes and The Dudleyz) while others are thrown together as an experiment.

In this article, let's take a look at 6 WWE Tag-Team Championship winning teams who most fans have forgotten about. This list includes CM Punk and a current favourite on SmackDown Live as well as John Cena and a recently returned star on RAW.

#6. John Cena and David Otunga

Cena and Otunga

David Otunga and John Cena have to go down as one of the most random tag-teams in WWE history. However, just because they got together willy-nilly doesn't mean that they didn't find short term success.

After being forced to join the Nexus in 2010, John Cena was made to tag with David Otunga to face the WWE Tag-Team Champions - Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes - at that year's Bragging Rights PPV. To no one's surprise, John Cena and Otunga won the match. However, they dropped the titles on the following night to fellow Nexus members Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel.

#5. The Big Show and The Undertaker

The Undertaker and The Big show are former tag-team champions

Soon after the Big Show joined the WWE, he joined forces with none other than The Deadman. The union between the 500-pound behemoth and the Undertaker was called the Unholy Alliance, and of course, they were managed by Paul Bearer.

The Undertaker and The Big Show won the WWE Tag-Team Championships twice but their run together came to a premature end after Undertaker got injured following SummerSlam 1999.

