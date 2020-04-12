6 Forgotten WWE Tag-Team Champions

John Cena and David Otunga were tag-champs for one day

We've seen many great tag-teams in the WWE over the years. The greatest tag-teams are often specialists who are together for years, carving out their legacy.

However, sometimes, we see makeshift tag-teams make an impact before the Superstars involved go back to being singles competitors. We decided to look at some makeshift teams which have won tag-team gold in the WWE.

#6 CM Punk and Kofi Kingston

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston were briefly a tag-team back in the day. At the time, both men were relative newcomers to the WWE and they quickly became fan favourites. The duo beat Cody and Ted DiBiasie Jr. on an episode of RAW in September, 2008 to win their only tag titles together. Both men went on to win world titles in WWE after their run as a tag-team ended and they are still good friends to this day.

Speaking about the influence Punk had him, Kofi said the following.

I was Tag Team Champions with CM Punk, which was awesome because I learned so much from him. He was one of the guys who took me under his wing when he didn’t have to. I was always grateful for that friendship. Being tag team partners with R-Truth is always fun. He’s always making you laugh. Every moment we had together was always fun.

#5 Drew McIntyre and Cody

Drew McIntyre and Cody were briefly tag champs

Some fans may not remember this, but the new WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, and AEW EVP Cody were once tag-team champions in WWE. Dubbed ‘The Dashing Ones’, the duo were only together for around six weeks, but still managed to win the gold once. They won the titles at Night of Champions 2010 in a tag-team turmoil match.

Rhodes and McIntyre didn’t hold the titles for long, and dropped them at the Bragging Rights PPV to the team of John Cena and David Otunga.

