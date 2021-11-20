6 former champions who were released by WWE in 2021

WWE has released a host of superstars in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic related budget cuts.

The trend has been consistent throughout the year, with November seeing a mass release of talent. Eighteen superstars were let go from the company on November 4 with some renowned names like Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and Eva Marie.

Another round of departures happened after eight more superstars were let go on November 18. Prominent names like Drake Maverick, the entire Hit Row faction (B-fab released on November 4) and most famously WWE veteran John Morrison.

The talents released by WWE this year include many former champions of the promotion. Here's a look at six former champions who were released in 2021:

#6 The IIconics - Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The IIconics, consisting of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, were certainly one of the more famous tag teams on the WWE roster over the last few years.

Having made the step up from NXT to the main roster in 2018, they captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35, defeating The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks and Bayley), Nia Jax & Tamina and Beth Phoenix & Natalya in a Fatal Four-Way contest.

The win made them the first Australian female duo to win a major championship in WWE. The two women were released from the company in April 2021. Following which they signed with Impact Wrestling under the new name 'The IInspiration'.

#5 Drake Maverick - Former WWE 24/7 Champion

Drake Maverick had a solid run which saw him win the 24/7 Championship on eight different occasions.

Maverick first started out as the Manager of 205 Live in 2017 and would also serve as the on-screen manager of AOP (Authors of Pain). In 2020 he moved to NXT and had his first release at the time due to budget cuts.

However, his release was put into a storyline and the former TNA veteran earned himself a contract offered by Triple H. In the process, Drake Maverick was rehired by WWE and then he went on to form a tag team with Killian Dain. Together, the duo had a good run in the NXT Tag Team Division but never held the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Dain was released from his WWE contract on June 25 and Maverick was brought to RAW as part of the WWE draft where he won the 24/7 title on two different occasions before being released for a second time in the latest round on November 18.

