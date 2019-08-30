6 Former Impact Wrestling Stars Who Could Show Up at All Out

Johnny Impact recently appeared on Being The Elite

When All Elite Wrestling presents All Out this weekend, there are some unique elements at play. This comes a year after the explosive success of All In, a great wrestling show that also drew fans in a way few would have predicted months earlier.

All In, in many ways, served as an unofficial launch for AEW, and while the company has had officially branded shows in between, it’s noteworthy that this will be the big PPV offering from the company leading into its cable TV debut on TNT.

AEW has established a reputation for pulling off major surprises, not least of all including Chris Jericho’s appearance at All In, unveiling Kenny Omega at their first press conference, and debuting Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing. So what might the company have in store for All Out?

While another big name isn’t out of the question, CM Punk signing as a wrestler increasingly feels like a pipedream. There are a number of stars out there, however, who could appeal to hardcore fans out of nostalgia, not having seen them for a while, or wanting to see them get a big opportunity after peaking in Impact Wrestling. This article takes a look at five Impact alumni who show up at All Out.

#6 Ken Anderson

Ken Anderson may have one run at the national level left in him; appearing at All Out could be his start with AEW.

Ken Anderson’s WWE tenure as Mr. Kennedy was something of a tragedy, as the guy was clearly marked for big things with his Money in the Bank victory and purportedly being the original pick to play Vince McMahon’s illegitimate son.

Injuries and politics got in the way, and never realized his considerable potential there. His run with Impact Wrestling was better—not a consistent success, but it did include highlights like him finally capturing world title gold and better rounding out his legacy as a performer.

The ship has probably sailed on Anderson working at the main event level for a national promotion. However, he it’s his big personality and mic skills that largely got him attention in the first place.

In a mid-card role, Anderson could still have value, and particularly so as a face wrestling fans will recognize from both WWE and Impact, with championship credentials behind him.

